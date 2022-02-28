No longer on the State of the Union guest list: mandatory masks

Mask-wearing is no longer required on the House side of the Capitol, and won’t be mandatory at Tuesday’s State of the Union address, according to the Office of the Attending Physician.

“Individuals may choose to mask at any time, but it is no longer a requirement,” a letter sent to House staff Sunday night stated.

The OAP move mirrors a Friday announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said masks could come off in most areas of the country. The Washington area is currently at a low risk level for COVID-19, according to a new metric unveiled by the CDC.

If people have symptoms or test positive, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, a mask should still be worn at the Capitol, the OAP said. People should take other precautions, such as continuing to screen daily for symptoms before coming in to work and getting vaccinated.

Moving to make masks optional seemed far off in January, during the height of the wave when the omicron variant of the coronavirus sent caseloads skyrocketing. The OAP said in January that “dozens” in the congressional community were testing positive for COVID-19 each day as the rate of infection jumped from 1 percent to 13 percent.