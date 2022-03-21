‘We have never had this moment before’: Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson spent more than four hours Monday with her hands folded in front of her at the witness table, often smiling broadly as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee spoke in turn about the coming days of the confirmation hearing.

When she got the chance to speak, the large hearing room stayed nearly silent as Jackson described her path from daughter of public school teachers to the first Black woman to be nominated to the high court.

Jackson, 51, said her parents moved from Florida to Washington D.C. to leave behind segregation and experience new freedoms under the civil rights laws passed in the 1960s.

They gave her an African name that means “lovely one.” She worked on coloring books as her father studied law books to get a degree.

“My parents taught me that unlike the many barriers that they had to face growing up, my path was clear, so that if I worked hard, and I believed in myself, in America, I can do anything, or be anything, I wanted to be,” Jackson told the committee.