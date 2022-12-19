Senate confirms Gruenberg as FDIC chair, two others to join board

The Senate by voice vote Monday confirmed Martin Gruenberg as chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and two Republicans to the agency’s board, returning it to its full capacity.

Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, praised Gruenberg and his track record at the FDIC. Gruenberg first joined the banking regulator in 2005 and chaired it from 2012 to 2018.

“Mr. Gruenberg’s credentials speak for themselves. A career public servant, the longest serving member of the FDIC board, and the Senate has confirmed him unanimously five times. He’s been nominated and confirmed over and over again,” Brown said on the Senate floor. “I don’t remember any FDIC nominee, or I’m not sure I remember any nominee for anything, that’s had that kind of experience, that level of expertise.”

The Senate also confirmed Republicans Jonathan McKernan and Travis Hill to the board and designated Hill as vice chair in the same en bloc vote.

The en bloc action followed a separate 45-39 vote to confirm Gruenberg to a six-year term on the FDIC board. His previous term expired in 2018, but members are allowed to remain on the board until replaced. The chairmanship is a five-year term.