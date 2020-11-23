Skip to content
Photo of the day: Another week, another protest

By Caroline Brehman
Posted November 23, 2020 at 3:28pm
(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Nearly three weeks have passed since Election Day and election-related protests are still scattered around D.C.

Members of the group Refuse Fascism delivered fake body bags to the General Services Administration in Washington on Monday. The group said it was protesting GSA Administrator Emily Murphy for blocking the incoming Biden administration’s access to funds, officials, agencies, equipment and office space needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

