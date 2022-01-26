Many still waiting for Biden’s promised racial equity reckoning

During his 2020 campaign, President Joe Biden promised to change federal policies to address long-term racial inequalities in the country, and his administration has touted some successes since then.

Biden nominated a record-breaking number of judges from minority communities, along with the first Black woman to the Federal Reserve Board, to make the federal government look more like the communities it serves.

The administration also stepped in to delay construction of a $7 billion freeway expansion in Houston affecting eminent domain proceedings for a largely Black neighborhood and increased the Small Business Administration’s set-asides for disadvantaged business owners by 50 percent, or about $100 billion over five years.

However, many activists and professional groups working to advance racial equity say that’s not enough. They argue that other changes proposed by the administration won’t address deep-seated inequalities in areas like educational achievement, business ownership and household wealth.

They also question whether Biden is the person to lead such efforts.