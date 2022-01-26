Rep. Jim Langevin was an intern in the ’80s. Here’s what’s changed on the Hill since then

A: They’ve made the House floor much more accessible, with accessible voting stations and places I can give a speech or floor manage a bill.

When I first got there [as a new member in 2001], the lecterns in the well were not mounted to the floor, and I couldn’t get close enough. They were easy to bump and knock over. So I used to have to speak on the side of the lectern. They brought out a wired mic and hooked that to my lapel, and I’d have my speech on my lap. But then they had the craftsmen in the woodworking shop build these beautiful lecterns that are mounted to the floor. The table part comes out far enough toward me so my feet aren’t hitting the base, and my assistant can step on a piston to raise or lower it.

When you floor manage a bill, there are tables for that, but it just wasn’t practical to get a wheelchair there — you’d have to remove chairs, and the floor is angled. So what they did is carve out a rectangular section in the aisle that pops up and makes a platform. I just roll onto that, and I have a table and a microphone there. The same thing for Madison [Cawthorn] on the minority side, the other wheelchair user.

The final major thing in the House chamber is being able to preside over House sessions as speaker pro tempore. A series of two lifts allows me to get to the top of the rostrum.

In the committee rooms across the Hill, most are accessible now with ramps or lifts. The Armed Services Committee was a major change, because they had to bring out the rostrum for each tier of the dias, so someone in a wheelchair wouldn’t be limited to just one spot, but could move up according to seniority.