Democrats’ New York map could offset GOP efforts in other states

New York Democrats combined several Republican-held seats in the state in a draft congressional map released over the weekend, even as Democrats in other states argue Republicans used mapmaking to gain an unfair advantage.

The new map could effectively merge two GOP-dominated seats on Long Island into one, make Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of Staten Island vulnerable in a rematch she faces against former Democratic Rep. Max Rose, and create three Republican-leaning districts from the four the party currently holds upstate.

If the draft map released on Sunday were in place in 2020, President Joe Biden would have won 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts, up from 20 of 27 under the old lines. The draft map would represent some of Democrats’ biggest gains in redistricting so far, including possible gains in Oregon, California and Illinois. With Republicans needing a net gain of only five seats to take the House majority this year, experts have said redistricting alone could determine control of the chamber.

State House Speaker Carl Heastie and state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, both Democrats, said in a statement last week they intend to vote in the next few days to send the map to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“Given the expedited nature of the political calendar, we fully expect the Senate and Assembly to consider new fair maps in a timely manner,” the statement said.