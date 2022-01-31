Some Democrats hope climate consensus can save budget bill

Proposals for tackling climate change are emerging as an area of Democratic unity that could reach the congressional finish line and potentially bring with them at least some other measures in the party’s budget reconciliation bill.

Senate Democrats returning to Washington this week will resume talks over the $2.2 trillion package approved by the House last year.

[Democrats mull how much to build back, and when, in budget bill]

Their House counterparts from the party’s progressive wing, as well as some swing district moderates, have been urging the Senate to get moving on a version of the legislation that would be centered around its climate provisions, which include more than half a trillion dollars in tax incentives and spending measures.

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., at one point suggested starting from scratch because of his problems with some areas of the House-passed bill, but he’s also indicated he’s in agreement with much of the climate portion as it now stands.