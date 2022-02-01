Democratic divisions fester over ‘Build Back Better’

Disagreements on policy and a crowded Senate to-do list are further complicating Democrats’ path to passing their sweeping social safety net and climate package in some form or another.

Sen. Joe Manchin III said Tuesday he views the bill in its current form as “dead” and wants to tackle other legislative goals first, indicating Democrats aren’t any closer to a deal with the West Virginia centrist on spending provisions than they were weeks ago.

Manchin and several other Democratic senators confirmed Tuesday larger-scale talks on the package have yet to resume, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., dismissed the idea of negotiating any relief from a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions, another issue dividing the caucus. In the Senate, Democrats can’t lose any votes and pass the roughly $2 trillion budget bill through the reconciliation process, which bypasses united GOP opposition and allows for a simple majority vote.

Manchin said Tuesday that Democrats will need to start talking about the package again, but that he wants to address government funding, which is set to run out Feb. 18, and efforts for bipartisan election overhaul legislation first.

Further restricting Democrats' options on "Build Back Better," or even a bite-sized version of it, is the fact that Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., who suffered a cerebral stroke, is out recuperating from brain surgery, his office said Tuesday. That leaves Democrats short of votes to pass anything without GOP support in the 50-50 chamber, though party leaders expressed confidence Lujan would be back soon.