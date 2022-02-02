House panel debates bill to create federal price-gouging policy

A bill targeting corporate price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic split members of a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee Wednesday, with Republicans accusing Democrats of ignoring inflation, labor shortages and supply chain concerns.

Prices for a number of goods, including cleaning products and masks, have soared during the public health emergency. Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee Chair Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., blamed big companies for taking advantage of consumers by hiking prices on essential goods while cutting wages for workers.

The legislation would ban companies from selling products during the COVID-19 public health emergency at prices considered “unconscionably excessive.” The bill also would instruct the Federal Trade Commission to evaluate whether prices are justified through higher costs to the manufacturer or lost profits.

Full committee ranking Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington called the hearing a “deliberate diversion” from inflation issues.

“We see record spending, we see top-down mandates, COVID-19 restrictions, [and] surging energy costs that are making rising prices and empty shelves worse,” she said. “It’s all connected.”