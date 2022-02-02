How Rep. Sean Casten went from ‘Licensed to Ill’ to climate policy pragmatist

Q: Climate change is obviously your No. 1 issue. But you catch a lot of flak from the left because you oppose things like the Green New Deal or a ban on fracking.

A: We know without any ambiguity that we have already emitted too much CO2 into the atmosphere, that getting to zero CO2 by 2030 or 2050 is already too late. We need to get back to where the atmospheric CO2 levels were when I was getting out of college — you know, Bill McKibben, 350 parts per million. The question becomes, how do we get there, when our absolute highest priority has to be that goal?

If you come to me and say, “I’m willing to reduce the risk of climate change, but only if XYZ,” I’m probably not going to be totally receptive. “We’ll only address this if we also address other societal issues” — like, no, we’ve got to address climate change first and foremost. At the same time, because climate change has become so politicized, the folks who really understand the energy system tend to be Republicans, and the folks who really understand environmental science tend to be Democrats. And there’s a gap in talking to each other.

The framing in Washington is, “Well, we know addressing CO2 is going to cost money, so let’s make sure the pain of this transition isn’t unduly borne by historically marginalized communities.” The framing is wrong. Because the minute you have access to solar energy is the minute you stop paying for electricity. The minute you have an electric vehicle is the minute you stop paying for gasoline. Right?

We do have an allocation of the gain problem. But a lot of the policies that have come out of only one side of our political environment are blind — either to the environmental urgency or to the economic realities.