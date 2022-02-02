USCIS director: Federal immigration funds ‘critical’ to agency

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ur Jaddou put out a plea Wednesday to Congress for more funding to help the immigration agency tackle lengthy visa backlogs and processing times that have kept applicants in limbo for months or longer.

During a stakeholder briefing, Jaddou acknowledged mounting visa delays, which have caused individuals applying to receive and renew visas and work permits to wait months, some losing their jobs in the meantime.

“Let me be very clear. Our processing times are too long. There are no ifs, ands or buts about it,” said Jaddou, who was confirmed to her post in July.

She emphasized the issue “is critically important to me and my colleagues,” adding that everyone who applies for an immigration benefit with USCIS “​​is entitled to a timely decision, be it yes or no.”

While noting USCIS has improved its financial standing in recent years, Jaddou said the agency still needs “additional resources to decrease processing times and to tackle the unprecedented backlog and our ever growing humanitarian mission.”