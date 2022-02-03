Biden heads to New York City to urge funding to combat gun violence

President Joe Biden plans to use meetings Thursday with police and community violence intervention groups in New York City to urge Congress to put $500 million more to combat gun violence into a fiscal 2022 spending package.

The trip comes as top Democratic and Republican appropriators have met this week to address the spending levels and policy riders that have stymied talks for months. The current government funding stopgap expires Feb. 18.

In the afternoon, Biden and Attorney General Merrick B. Garland will join Mayor Eric Adams at a meeting of the city’s Gun Violence Strategic Partnership, which meets five days a week to share intelligence and form strategies for stopping people repeatedly involved in gun violence, according to the administration.

Biden will then go to a New York City public school to meet with groups that work both at the school and in the community to reduce gun violence.

New York City is one of many cities across the nation to face a spike in gun crime since the start of the pandemic, a senior administration official said Wednesday evening, and these two groups are great examples of the strategies Biden wants to expand nationwide — and why congressional funding can help.