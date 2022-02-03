In killing ISIS leader, US delivers from over the horizon

Lawmakers on Thursday applauded the U.S.-led raid that prompted ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi to kill himself and members of his family.

The mission's success demonstrated that the Biden administration can, at least in some cases, use “over the horizon” capabilities to attack terrorists in places where the U.S. has no base of operations.

Defense Department officials have said those capabilities will deter a restoration of terrorist strongholds in places like Afghanistan where the U.S. no longer has troops on the ground.

But Republicans, while pleased with al-Qurayshi’s death, said they remained unconvinced of that.

Al-Qurayshi detonated a bomb as U.S. Special Operations commandos raided his compound in northwest Syria, killing himself and at least a dozen others in his entourage.