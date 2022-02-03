With the Winter Olympic Games set to get underway in Beijing, U.S. companies face heightened scrutiny of their global supply chains as the Biden administration implements a law aimed at blocking imports of Chinese goods made with forced labor.

The Department of Homeland Security is seeking recommendations for best practices on providing transparency and accountability in supply networks of companies that rely on China for raw materials, partly finished goods and finished products. It's a thorny issue with activist shareholders focused on environment, social and governance issues, as well as lawmakers and consumers.

DHS will use the feedback in implementing the law signed in December and going into effect on June 21. The bipartisan legislation followed growing evidence that the Uyghur people and other ethnic minorities in China’s Xinjiang region have been coerced into work at factories, farms and mines for various industries including suppliers for apparel companies, food brands, solar panel makers, electric vehicle manufacturers and tech companies.

"No company wants to have forced labor in their supply chains," said Aron Cramer, president and CEO of BSR, a nonprofit that consults with 300 companies worldwide on issues including sustainable supply networks. "As we see companies raising their ambition on a whole range of ESG topics — labor standards, labor practices, carbon, water, other natural resource inputs, human rights — supply chains are essential to achieving their goals."

In a notice published in the Federal Register last month, DHS asked for information on tracing tools and due diligence methods that importers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection can use to avoid importing certain Chinese goods. It asked which types of evidence companies can share to rebut any presumptions about how products from China’s Xinjiang were made. It's also asking about the need for a common set of supply chain traceability and verification standards.