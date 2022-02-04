North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down GOP congressional map

North Carolina’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered the state to draw a new congressional map after finding it unfairly favored Republican candidates.

The 4-3 ruling requires the GOP-controlled legislature to redraw the map with a seat breakdown closer to the state’s overall voting results. With the ruling, North Carolina joins Ohio in having its congressional map overturned by a court on partisan gerrymandering allegations.

“[T]he General Assembly must not diminish or dilute any individuals right to vote on the basis of partisan affiliation,” the decision said.

Advocates in the North Carolina case who challenged the map argued that Republicans would likely win 10 or 11 of the state’s 14 newly drawn congressional seats — in a state former President Donald Trump won by 1 percentage point in 2020.

Friday's ruling did not order particular districts to be drawn. Instead, it mandated the state to use a statistical analysis showing that the district breakdown under the new lines would more closely resemble the state’s overall electoral results.