Photos of the week ending Feb. 4, 2022

Government funding negotiations ramped up this week ahead of the Feb. 18 deadline to keep the lights of the federal government on. Elsewhere in and around the Capitol: teddy bears abounded, senators got stuck on the Senate subway and the swastikas scribbled on Union Station were removed.

Here’s the week in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

From left, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speak to reporters as they leave their meeting on government funding in the Capitol on Tuesday. The continuing resolution funding the government expires on Feb. 18. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Workers use wire brushes to clean swastikas off the exterior of Union Station on Wednesday. An arrest was made for the vandalism that occurred last week. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Teddy bears, representing West Virginia children, sit on the National Mall during an event Wednesday by the Unbearable Campaign to urge Congress to expand the child tax credit. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, left, jokingly taunts fellow Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, center, and Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, who were stuck on the malfunctioning Senate subway in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, fist-bumps Sarah Bloom Raskin, nominee to be vice chairman for supervision and a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, before the start of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee’s confirmation hearing on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call).