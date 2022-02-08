Capitol Police chief pushes back against Rep. Nehls’ allegations of improper investigation

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger on Tuesday defended his department against allegations it inappropriately investigated a member of Congress’ office, saying an officer acted with vigilance.

Manger’s statement came shortly after Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, posted on Twitter that the Capitol Police investigated his office “illegally.” An officer took a photo of a whiteboard in Nehls’ office, which Nehls and some Republican members took issue with.

The weekend before Thanksgiving, a Capitol Police officer saw that Nehls’ office door was left “wide open,” Manger said in a statement, adding that if a member’s office is vacant, left open and unsecured, “officers are directed to document that and secure the office to ensure nobody can wander in and steal or do anything else nefarious.”

On that following Monday, Capitol Police personnel followed up with Nehls’ staff and determined there was no need for investigation or further action, according to Manger.

“No case investigation was ever initiated or conducted into the Representative or his staff,” Manger said.