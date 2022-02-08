Rep. Claudia Tenney loves curling and she’s not ashamed to admit it

I’m not in this for a career. I’d probably make a lot more money in the private sector. I’m in it because I care about our business community and the people in my region. We once had a lot of prosperity, we once had a lot of opportunity. I’m more of the Trump type — I’ve always been very strong on the trade issue. The first shovel in the ground to build the Erie Canal was in my district, IBM was founded there, Revere Copper is there but not to the level it was. We’ve lost so much of that, and bringing it back is the challenge.

Q: When you say that your primary focus is doing what’s constitutional, what does that really mean for you? It’s one of those terms that people hear and then assume a lot.

A: I look at the freedom index, the consequences that a decision or a vote or a bill will have on taking freedom away from someone and the balancing of that. Why are we doing that? This is a government that is supposed to be self-governing.

Sometimes the Constitution doesn’t always have a pretty result. It doesn’t necessarily have a conservative result. But it’s really about freedom and individual rights, versus collectivism and collective rights and government control.

The more we move away from the ability of the individual to have any rights, the harder it’s going to be to preserve those rights in the long run. And I lived in Yugoslavia. It was a communist country. If you disagreed with Tito, you were often sent to this island out in the middle of the Adriatic, and they tortured you and some people died. They always say he was a benevolent dictator, but no. I’ve sat there and seen the inefficiencies because there was no entrepreneurship, no market economy. Filthy conditions, waiting in line for food, no service in restaurants because the guy that sits in the back and falls asleep gets paid exactly the same as the one hustling. I just see us sometimes moving in that direction — not because we want to, but because we’ve allowed government to become so large.