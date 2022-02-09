Congressional stock trading overhaul gains traction

Efforts to tighten the rules on stock trading among members of Congress gained steam Wednesday with the announcement of a fresh bipartisan Senate bill and Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressing an appetite for changes. But whether lawmakers will be prohibited from trading individual company stocks is still unclear.

“I’m a big believer in our committees and we’ve tasked the House Administration Committee to review the options that members are putting forth, and they have different views on the subject,” Pelosi told reporters.

The California Democrat said she wanted to see certain criteria emerge from that process. That includes bolstering fines for noncompliance with the STOCK Act of 2012 and requiring financial disclosures in the federal judiciary. Financial disclosures need to be “governmentwide,” she said. Aside from those two points, it is uncertain what will emerge from the House Administration Committee.

“But it’s complicated, and members will figure it out and then we’ll go forward with what the consensus is,” Pelosi said.

A spokesperson for the House Administration Committee did not comment.