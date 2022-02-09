Republicans: Biden forcing ‘woke’ agenda in infrastructure law

Republicans are ramping up complaints that the Biden administration is injecting its agenda into its implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure law despite agreements reached by Republicans and Democrats to pass it last year.

In a letter sent Wednesday to governors across the country, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican and ranking member of the Environment and Public Works Committee, expressed concern about a Dec. 16, 2021, memo by the Federal Highway Administration that they say outlines policies contradicting those negotiated in the bipartisan law. The pair were among 19 Senate Republicans to support the bill in August.

The agency memo encouraged states to use federal funds to rebuild and maintain existing roads before expanding capacity — a philosophy that was part of the early House version of the bill but didn’t make it into the final bill voted on in the Senate.

That memo vowed to “implement policies and undertake actions to encourage — and where permitted by law, require — recipients of Federal highway funding to select projects that improve the condition and safety of existing transportation infrastructure…before advancing projects that add new general-purpose travel lanes serving single-occupancy vehicles.”

The law, the memo read, “will deliver generational investments in our roads and bridges, promote safety for all road users, help combat the climate crisis, and advance equitable access to transportation.”