Tester says he’s reviewing Fed nominee Raskin as Senate Banking approaches vote

Sen. Jon Tester, a key Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, said he’s taking a closer look at Sarah Bloom Raskin’s involvement in a financial technology company that gained direct access to the Federal Reserve’s payment system as he weighs whether to support her nomination for the Fed board.

Republicans say Raskin used her influence as a former government official to secure a Fed master account for the Colorado-chartered Reserve Trust, the fintech company where she was a board member from 2017 to 2019. Raskin said she didn’t do anything improper.

“Initially I was told there was no there, there, but then my staff said there possibly could be, so I’ve got to download on that,” Tester, D-Mont., said in an interview. “If she was telling people what to do from a Fed standpoint, that’s not good.”

Senate Banking’s even party split means a Democratic defection could sink Raskin’s nomination to be the Fed’s vice chair for supervision. The committee is scheduled to vote on the nomination Tuesday. Even if the panel advances her to the floor, Sen. Ben Ray Luján’s absence due to a stroke leaves the party with only 49 senators until the New Mexico Democrat’s return.

Republicans, who already opposed Raskin’s nomination because of her view that climate change poses financial risk, have seized on the fintech episode to paint her as emblematic of the “revolving door” connecting Washington watchdogs and the industries they oversee. Democrats have criticized the practice.