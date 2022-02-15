GOP decries cost of Pentagon anti-extremism and diversity training

Republicans and Democrats split sharply Tuesday over U.S. military officials' estimate of the time and money they have spent attempting to counter extremism and promote diversity.

James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, made public on Tuesday a recent letter from Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, indicating that the armed forces dedicated nearly 6 million hours and about $1 million in additional expenses for training sessions focused on these issues since January 2021.

Most of that came during last February’s military “stand down,” when units at varying times of that month stopped their activities to have a conversation about race, violent extremism and the importance of an apolitical military, the letter showed.

But Milley’s letter also put the large number of hours in context.

“This averages to just over 2 hours per Service member in a total force of 2.46 million members and is comparable to other Joint Force periodic training requirements,” Milley said.