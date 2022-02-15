Tom O’Halleran: ‘If we don’t work together, it’s going to cost us’

Most of us only get to live one life. You establish yourself in one town, pursue a career in one field. For the partisans among us, you back just one party.

Not Tom O’Halleran. The Chicago cop turned futures trader turned business consultant turned Arizona retiree turned state lawmaker turned radio host turned Democratic congressman has packed a whole lot of living into his 76 years. There has been one constant throughout most of it: his wife, Pat, and family. Oh, and the White Sox.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Q: You’ve had some pretty big career jumps, and one stands out to me the most. You went from cop to futures trader in the late 1970s. How did that happen?

A: My father-in-law was a futures trader. He worked in the corn pits, not in financial futures. Financial futures were just starting up, and I was hesitant. I’d never even thought of that in my life. But I found the transition was much easier because you had to think on your feet and make decisions very quickly. Being a police officer, you’re trained not to get intimidated, and all that training carried over.