Corrected 6:04 p.m. | After Rep. Guy Reschenthaler won his House race in 2019, it quickly became clear that winning was the easy part. The Pennsylvania Republican was elected in a newly drawn district, and setting up offices there was a challenge.

“We did not have the luxury to receive guidance from an outgoing member or their staff,” said Sarah Youngdahl, Reschenthaler’s district director, during a Wednesday hearing of the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress. “We would have to rely on our own experience and instincts.”

The people who work in district offices are the backbone of Congress, tirelessly serving constituents as their lawmaker bosses commute back and forth to Washington. If you call your representative with a question about Social Security or veteran’s benefits, a district staffer will be on the other end of the line. They accounted for about 2,961 of the 6,329 staff working in House member offices in 2021, according to a CRS report. But inside the chaotic Washington bubble, those workers across the U.S. can sometimes be out of sight, out of mind.

Youngdahl was one of three witnesses to tell the committee about the hurdles district staff face, especially in sprawling districts that span many miles. As they set up satellite offices, they don’t have access to the same resources as their D.C. counterparts who work in the heart of the nation’s capital.

Both Youngdahl and Danielle Radovich Piper, Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter’s chief of staff who works out of his Colorado district, have bosses that sit on the committee. So they found themselves in the strange position of speaking to their bosses publicly instead of behind the scenes. That’s a rare thing in Congress, Chairman Derek Kilmer pointed out.