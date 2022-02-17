All members invited to Biden’s State of the Union, but masks are required

President Joe Biden may have a full house of lawmakers when he delivers his first State of the Union address on March 1.

House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker issued a memo Thursday saying that all members of Congress are invited to attend the address in person, as COVID-19 protocols continue to ease and the threat posed by the omicron variant subsides.

Mayor Muriel Bowser intends to let the indoor mask mandate in Washington, D.C., expire on Feb. 28, but the protocols for the State of the Union will continue to have such a requirement.

Members will not be bringing individual guests, and they will need to be spread out both on the floor and in the galleries.

And attendees, including members of Congress, “[m]ust continuously wear an issued, FDA-authorized, KN95 or N95 mask that completely covers the nose and mouth,” according to Walker’s memo. The House is also implementing a requirement for attendees to obtain a negative test result on Feb. 28. The RT-PCR tests will be conducted in the Capitol Visitor Center.