Bill to suspend gas tax is panned by transport groups

A proposal to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of the year has been met with nearly universal criticism from transportation groups, who argue it would undermine the new infrastructure law.

The gas tax bill, introduced by six Senate Democrats — four facing reelection in November — would cut the excise tax on gasoline produced, imported or sold from 18.4 cents per gallon to zero until Jan. 1, 2023.

It would apply only to the federal gas tax, but not to the 24.4 cents per gallon tax on diesel used for trucks, buses and boats, so those in the supply chain industry would not see cost cuts.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday blasted that omission, saying not including diesel was "a slap in the face to truckers and a further burden on the supply chain."

He called the proposal "half-baked," and noted that the proposed suspension would expire "right after the midterms, as soon as the next Congress is sworn in."