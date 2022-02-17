GOP primary in Texas tests how far Trump loyalty should extend

Morgan Luttrell was a retired Navy SEAL with powerful connections in the Republican Party when he received a check from the leadership PAC of Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump.

That $5,000 check has since become a sticking point in Luttrell’s bid to replace retiring GOP Rep. Kevin Brady in a crowded primary in Texas' 8th District.

The March 1 contest in a Republican stronghold north of Houston is the first major test during the 2022 primary season of how far Republicans are willing to go to adopt Trump’s personal grievances, along with his politics.

As the race enters its final days, Republican figures representing competing power centers in Texas and Washington have lined up behind Luttrell, a former Energy Department appointee in the Trump administration, and Christian Collins, a former political aide to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Both candidates have touted photos of themselves with the former president on social media and offered full-throated support for Trump, including his baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen.