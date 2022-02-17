McCarthy backs Cheney’s challenger in Wyoming primary

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy endorsed Harriet Hageman, the primary challenger of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a rare and significant move that is the latest Republican act of retribution directed at Cheney for her criticism of former President Donald Trump and her integral role on the Jan. 6 select committee.

“I am proud to endorse Harriet Hageman for Congress," McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a statement. “Raised on a family ranch outside of Fort Laramie, Harriet and her family have resided in Wyoming for generations."

McCarthy said Hageman, through her career, has "championed America's natural resources" and "helped the people of Wyoming reject burdensome and onerous government overreach."

McCarthy struck an optimistic tone for the upcoming midterm elections, when Republicans need a net gain of five seats to control the speaker's gavel in 2023. He said he looks forward to "welcoming Harriet to a Republican majority next Congress, where together, we will hold the Biden Administration accountable and deliver much-needed solutions for the American people.”

The Federalist first reported McCarthy's endorsement of Hageman.