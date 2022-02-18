Nondefense squeeze won’t spare IRS in omnibus spending talks

The IRS won’t get the appropriations boost for the ongoing fiscal year that Democrats had hoped for, adding emphasis to the party’s push to offer the agency $80 billion in extra funds through their stalled budget reconciliation package.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, the Maryland Democrat who chairs the appropriations subcommittee overseeing the IRS budget, said the agency will get a “healthy increase” in the delayed fiscal 2022 spending package lawmakers are aiming to finalize by March 11. But he said it’s less than Democrats proposed in the fall and won’t be enough to fix the Internal Revenue Service’s long-term woes.

“We’re not going to be able to do what we want to do,” Van Hollen said. “We’re gonna prioritize funding for the IRS because they need the money badly to improve their systems, provide customer service. As you know, they have a backlog at the IRS when it comes to refunds.”

In October, Senate Democrats proposed almost $29.4 billion in discretionary spending in their fiscal 2022 Financial Services appropriations bill. That would be a nearly $4.8 billion boost, or more than 19 percent over fiscal 2021. The measure included $13.6 billion for the IRS, which would give the agency a nearly 14 percent year-over-year increase — a rise in line with President Joe Biden’s budget request.

Those plans are being squeezed as Democrats hammer out a deal with Republicans that can get them the votes they need to move an omnibus appropriations package through the evenly divided Senate.