Estate planners want to keep the crypt out of cryptocurrency

The rapid rise in circulation and growing popularity of cryptocurrencies is prompting attorneys and estate planners to adjust as digital assets are inherited through wills, trusts and estates, according to experts who warn of the danger of lost or misappropriated assets.

“These are becoming key holdings,” said Parker F. Taylor, head of the private client services group at Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP in New York. “It is going to be necessary for every estate attorney and planner to learn about these assets and how to advise clients on how to create the best estate plans for clients holding cryptocurrency and properly administer the estates of deceased clients who owned cryptocurrency at their death.”

One of the big advantages of using cryptocurrencies in estate planning is the ease of transference, attorneys say.

Unlike a traditional bank, which typically requires executors to produce an original death certificate and other documents to take control of accounts in the deceased owner’s estate, cryptocurrency only requires the fiduciary to have the deceased’s "passcode" for access, Taylor said. He and associates at Hughes Hubbard tackled the issue in the American Bar Association’s Probate & Property magazine.

A complex, multicharacter passcode from the deceased is needed to access and distribute the estate’s cryptocurrency assets, which are only available in digital form, to the named beneficiaries. For example, an individual holding Bitcoin stores it in a digital wallet that can only be accessed by the use of a secret 64-digit private key.