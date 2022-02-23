Pelosi confident in security for Biden speech, trucker rally

The People’s Convoy has a convoy scheduled to leave California on Wednesday and arrive in the Washington region by March 5. The group advocates an end to the national emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, which was initially declared by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 and extended by President Joe Biden, most recently on Friday.

The American Truckers Freedom Fund has planned several convoys, including from Washington state on March 1, from North Dakota on March 3, and from Ohio on March 6, according to the group’s website. A slogan prominently displayed on the site reads “End the Mandates.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III approved deploying 700 unarmed National Guard personnel through March 7 to help with traffic control for expected trucker protests, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement. Of that contingent, 400 D.C. National Guard troops and 50 vehicles will support the Metropolitan Police Department at designated traffic posts. Up to 300 National Guard troops from outside the district are approved to support the Capitol Police with traffic control operations at perimeter posts.

The Senate sergeant-at-arms told Senate employees that protests by commercial truck operators could overlap with Biden’s State of the Union speech and last through the middle of March.

“Potential impacts of truck convoys may be expected to coincide with the State of the Union Address to Congress, and extend through mid-March,” the Sergeant-at-Arms said in a statement. “Senate staff in D.C. and state offices should anticipate that these convoys may cause higher than normal traffic volumes and possible transportation disruptions on and around roadways in the Washington, D.C. area, and along various main roadways throughout the country.”