Lawmakers united in outrage over Putin’s ‘unprovoked’ invasion of Ukraine

Lawmakers were united on Thursday in condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, urging President Joe Biden to immediately impose crippling economic penalties on Russia even as some Republicans accused him of being too timid in his earlier sanctions response.

Lawmakers heaped almost all the blame for the attack at the feet of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who in a televised address late Wednesday night declared he was taking military action to “demilitarize and de-Nazify” Ukraine, which is led by a Jewish president. Already, dozens of Ukrainian troops have been reported killed, according to initial news reports of the Russian military’s air, land and sea-based attacks on key sites and cities around Ukraine.

Speaking in Kentucky, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Biden to "ratchet the sanctions all the way up. Don't hold any back. Every single available tough sanction should be employed and should be employed now."

The GOP leader's comments come as a majority of Americans support tough sanctions on Moscow — and as a majority of Republicans, according to multiple polls, call Putin a strong leader.

Biden, during a midday speech from the White House called Putin "the aggressor," saying "Putin chose this war and now he and his country will bear the consequences." The U.S. leader laid out a list of new sanctions he is imposing over the attack, saying those would bring a "severe cost on the Russian economy." The second batch of U.S. sanctions announced this week target Russian financial institutions and the country's elite, a group believed to have influence over the Russian president.