Texas Supreme Court hears abortion ban challenge

The Texas Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday on a state abortion law that has blocked almost all abortions since September, and most justices refrained from comments criticizing the restrictions.

All nine of the justices are Republicans, making it likely they will rule in favor of the state law.

The arguments came days before the Senate intends to hold a cloture vote on a broad abortion rights bill that Democrats say is necessary to provide federal abortion protections due to laws like the Texas ban.

The Texas law, known as SB 8, blocks nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy using a legal maneuver that empowers citizens to enforce the ban. Any person can challenge someone suspected of aiding in an abortion. The plaintiff would receive a minimum $10,000 “bounty” if the defendant is found guilty.

The unusual legal mechanism has allowed the broad abortion restriction to be in effect since September 2021 as the case moves through the legal process.