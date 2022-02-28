Supreme Court debates government power to regulate greenhouse gases

The Supreme Court appeared ready Monday to decide the limits of the EPA's authority to regulate greenhouse gases at power plants, but gave no clear signals about where or how it might draw such a line.

In two hours of wide-ranging oral arguments, the justices debated the wording of the Clean Air Act and how courts should decide about how much power Congress gave to the EPA when it comes to regulations of carbon emissions.

Questions from the justices in the conservative majority suggested a more skeptical view of EPA power. A decision in the four consolidated cases, expected by the end of the term at the end of June, could shape the EPA’s reach at a time when the Biden administration is crafting its own version of power sector regulations.

On Monday, though, the justices in part searched for a clear answer about what regulations now face utilities after years of court fights and changes in regulations that started with the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan in 2015.

The Obama-era regulations never went into effect because of court challenges and ultimately a Supreme Court action in 2016. The Trump administration repealed those regulations and put in its own rule, dubbed Affordable Clean Energy.