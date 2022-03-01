Biden had high success rate on votes despite slim majorities

You may not know it based on the stalled components of his policy agenda, but President Joe Biden is preparing to deliver his first State of the Union address to a Congress that has delivered him a historically high level of success.

Despite a narrow House majority and 50-50 Senate that’s only under his party’s control because Vice President Kamala Harris has a tiebreaker vote, Biden enjoyed significant success when the clerk actually called the roll during his first year in office.

CQ Roll Call’s annual vote studies reveal that the president was successful on 96.5 percent of 2021 Senate votes on which he took a position, the third-highest success rate in the study’s 67-year history. It continues a trend of success in the first year of an administration, as Biden was behind only the first years of his two most recent predecessors, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

As has become the modern norm, the Senate votes were overwhelmingly on nominations — and the rate may even appear inflated because of the regularity with which the Senate now needs to have roll call votes on generally noncontroversial nominees who may have advanced by voice vote or unanimous consent in earlier times.

All told, Biden prevailed on 164 of the presidential position votes in the Senate, losing only six. A handful of those were cloture votes on taking up Biden administration priorities when it was well-known there wouldn’t be the Republican support needed to get to the 60 votes to overcome filibuster threats.