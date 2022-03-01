Biden launches State of the Union with show of American unity in support of Ukraine

President Joe Biden was greeted by an abundance of Ukrainian blue and yellow as he entered the House chamber to deliver his formal State of the Union.

The show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine as that country is at war after a Russian invasion underscored a central theme of Tuesday night’s address: the global response to the aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Six days ago, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways,” Biden said. “But he badly miscalculated.”

It would be only the sixth State of the Union address to mention Russia or the Soviet Union more than 10 times, according to data compiled by Factba.se, which, like CQ and Roll Call, is a FiscalNote business.

Early in the speech, the president prompted a standing ovation for the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, who was seated with first lady Jill Biden.