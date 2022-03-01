New shadow war with Russia could last years

The war in Ukraine could draw the United States and its allies into a yearslong shadow war with Russia, supporting a Ukrainian insurgency that’s well positioned to continue fighting even if the country falls in the coming days.

President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union message Tuesday night, took a small step in the process of hardening Americans for extended tensions ahead.

“Putin has unleashed violence and chaos,” Biden said. “But while he may make gains on the battlefield, he will pay a continuing high price over the long run.”

He added: “This is a real test. It’s going to take time.”

As people everywhere watched Ukraine’s people fighting back valiantly against Russian attackers and the West come together in ways both symbolic, bathing the world’s landmarks in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and substantive, battering the Russian economy with sanctions while funneling arms to Ukrainian forces, the full scope of what’s to come isn’t known.