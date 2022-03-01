OANN host, former state legislator among those subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

A One America News Network host and a conservative lawyer who participated in a call where former President Donald Trump pressured the Georgia secretary of state to “find” votes are among six people who were subpoenaed Tuesday by the House committee examining the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.

The latest batch of subpoenas asks for documents and testimony from witnesses who promoted unsupported claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election and encouraged actions to overturn the election results in favor of Trump.

Cleta Mitchell, a conservative lawyer and former Oklahoma state representative, participated in a call wherein Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse his defeat in the state. Mitchell, the committee says, was in contact with Trump on Jan. 6 and in the days before.

Christina Bobb, a host at One America News Network, participated in efforts to draft an executive order for Trump that would have directed federal agencies to seize voting machines in contested states to gather evidence of purported election fraud. She was also reportedly at the “war room” of Rudy Giuliani’s legal team in the Willard Hotel in Washington on Jan. 6, Chairman Bennie Thompson said in his letter to Bobb. After the 2020 election Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney who has already been subpoenaed by the panel, went on a tour around the country claiming the election was corrupted.

Katherine Freiss was also reportedly involved in an effort to draft an executive order for Trump that would have seized voting machines. She also traveled to Michigan to get voting machine data from local officials, the panel says.