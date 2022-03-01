US, allies to release oil from reserves to stabilize markets

The U.S. and 30 other oil-producing nations said they would release 60 million barrels of oil from their reserves to stabilize the global energy market following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. would release 30 million barrels, Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said, following a meeting Tuesday of representatives to the International Energy Agency.

“This decision reflects our common commitment to address significant market and supply disruptions related to President Putin’s war on Ukraine,” Granholm said. “We will continue advancing ongoing efforts to accelerate Europe’s diversification of energy supplies away from Russia and to secure the world from Putin’s attempts to weaponize energy supplies.”

The Biden administration did not say when the sale of U.S. petroleum would occur.

The coordinated move by IEA member countries comes less than a week after Russia, the world’s third-largest oil-producing nation behind the U.S., invaded Ukraine to its west, triggering a war that has roiled international oil markets and displaced more than half a million Ukrainian residents, many of whom are fleeing to Poland and other neighboring countries.