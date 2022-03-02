Parties clash over unionizing Hill staff at House hearing

House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren led a hearing Wednesday on finalizing implementation of a law that would allow congressional staffers to unionize.

It also happened to be among the first measures she ever voted for. “​​​​One of the first votes I cast as a brand new member of the House of Representatives — it was late on my very first day in that Congress — was to pass the Congressional Accountability Act,” the California Democrat said.

That was 27 years ago. Now she pledged to finish the job. “Congress has still failed to follow through on an important part of the law, and that would provide legislative branch staff with the option to organize — but only if they choose,” she said. “It’s well past time for Congress to follow through on that promise.”

Republican committee members disagreed. “This is a solution in search of a problem,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia.

Ranking member Rodney Davis of Illinois said he supports unions generally and is open to discussing “improvements to Hill staff pay and working conditions.” But “now that the majority is finally talking about these issues, they are focusing on unworkable, impractical ideas like congressional staff unionization — collective bargaining for people who already have some of the best benefits in the country.”