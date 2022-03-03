Lawmakers push Navy to reconsider plans in light of Ukraine

Citing the failure to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine, lawmakers pushed the Navy on Thursday to stop favoring long-term priorities over near-term needs.

At a joint hearing of the House Armed Services Seapower and Readiness subcommittees examining naval strategy, Republicans argued the Navy needs to focus on assembling the most potent fleet it can in the near term to deter China from invading Taiwan.

Virginia Rep. Rob Wittman, the top Republican on the Seapower Subcommittee, wondered how the Navy reconciled its planning for the future with current circumstances.

The Navy’s Battleforce 2045 plan may position the service well for future decades, but Wittman noted that some people, including former Indo-Pacific Command chief Adm. Philip Davidson, have suggested that China could move on Taiwan within the next decade.

This concern undercuts the Navy’s divest-to-invest approach to budgeting, in which current assets are retired in order to pay for investments that could produce future strategic advantages over potential adversaries.