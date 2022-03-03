Sweeping new veterans benefits bill readied for House vote

House Democrats teed up final passage of the biggest expansion of veterans benefits in decades, after turning back a GOP effort to dramatically narrow the measure to mirror a Senate-passed bill Republicans said could hit President Joe Biden’s desk as soon as this week.

The underlying bill, from House Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mark Takano, D-Calif., expected to pass Thursday, would overhaul the VA’s creaky process for granting disability compensation and health care services for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their tours of duty.

But despite heavy lobbying and emotional pleas from veterans advocates, it’s not clear whether the 50-50 Senate will take up the measure anytime soon.

The House bill seeks to end the decadeslong debate over whether it can be assumed that a veteran got sick as a result of military service, be it through exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam, oil well fires in the Gulf War, open air burn pits in Afghanistan or other instances.

Instead of the cumbersome VA system of determining which illnesses are presumed to be connected to military service and lengthy reviews of individual veterans’ status, the bill would codify a host of respiratory diseases and cancers as service-connected and remove the burden of proof from veterans filing claims.