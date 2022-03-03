White House aid request complicates omnibus spending talks

Negotiations over an omnibus spending package remained far from complete Thursday as the late arrival of a White House supplemental funding request threw a wrench in the talks.

The White House on Thursday formally asked lawmakers to attach to the fiscal 2022 spending package $32.5 billion in emergency funds for government response efforts to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Russian war with Ukraine.

The long-awaited details from the administration on its justification for the extra spending, on top of the roughly $1.5 trillion expected to be appropriated for the current fiscal year, come barely a week before stopgap funding expires March 11.

To pass the omnibus before that deadline, Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., said lawmakers need to get a final deal by Tuesday — and even that may be too late to avoid the need for another short-term continuing resolution.

“We made good progress this week. But we make progress and we’re stalled,” he said. “And we can’t afford to stall this weekend. If we do, we’re headed for a CR.”