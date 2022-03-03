The Biden administration's request for supplemental COVID-19 funding is sharply down from the initial amount, but congressional Republicans have indicated many are still opposed until they receive an accounting of money already appropriated.

Shalanda D. Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi on March 2 requesting $18.25 billion for the domestic COVID-19 response and $4.25 billion to aid the foreign response, a total of $22.5 billion for COVID-19 in a total request for $32.5 billion. The Department of Health and Human Services had reportedly sought aid closer to $30 billion, drawing Republican criticism from both chambers.

Thirty-six GOP senators, led by Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, wrote to President Joe Biden on Wednesday with concerns about providing additional COVID-19 funds to the administration without oversight on existing money. And two influential Republican lawmakers last month wrote HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra with concerns about the spending.

“Before we would consider supporting an additional $30 billion for COVID-19 relief, Congress must receive a full accounting of how the government has already spent the first $6 trillion,” the Senate Republicans wrote. “Since passage of the American Rescue Plan in February, questions are mounting about where exactly the additional money has gone.”

The American Rescue Plan is the name of a $1.9 trillion 2021 pandemic relief law.