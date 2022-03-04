US protected status to encompass more than 75,000 Ukrainians

The Biden administration said Friday that roughly 75,100 Ukrainians in the U.S. would be allowed to remain for up to 18 months under a temporary protected status designation offered after the Russian invasion of their country.

The estimate of the number of people eligible is more than twice as high as advocates had predicted, with more details expected in a forthcoming Federal Register notice.

The estimate of Ukrainians benefiting follows a Thursday TPS designation that aims to protect Ukrainian nationals from deportation to a country in the throes of a Russian invasion, which has claimed hundreds of civilian lives and forced more than 1 million people to flee, according to latest estimates by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

It would also allow eligible Ukrainians — primarily students, business travelers and tourists who are in the U.S. on temporary visas — to apply for work permits.

“We’re grateful to see the Biden Administration heed our calls and take swift, just action to grant Ukrainian nationals in the United States with protection from deportation to a country currently under a brutal, unprovoked assault by Vladimir Putin,” said Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., leaders of the Senate and House immigration panels.