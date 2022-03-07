Omnibus talks appear on track; House vote expected Wednesday

Top appropriators and congressional leaders are aiming to wrap up omnibus negotiations in time to file the massive spending package in the House as soon as Tuesday, vote on it in that chamber Wednesday and get it through the Senate before Friday at midnight when stopgap funding expires.

While so-called open items remained, there was confidence on both sides of the aisle that talks were going well enough on the massive, long-overdue package that a fourth continuing resolution for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1 wouldn't be necessary.

“It’s going to be very soon,” House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said late Monday. “The staff will be negotiating all night long, as they have been. So, you know, we’re getting there.”

Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., characterized the state of play Monday evening by holding his thumb and forefinger about an inch apart. “We’re getting close,” he said, without elaborating.

In a sign that the 12 annual appropriations bills that comprise the bulk of the omnibus are largely finalized, subcommittee "readouts" were underway Monday, with some having been completed over the weekend, sources said. This is a process appropriators use to ensure bill language they've been negotiating reflects what's been agreed to.