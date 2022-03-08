Late additions delay omnibus bill text

Congressional leaders spent Tuesday afternoon negotiating potential late add-ons to the fiscal 2022 omnibus spending bill, including cybersecurity legislation and a bipartisan deal to revive lapsed Violence Against Women Act authorities, with an eye on releasing final text later that day.

“Republicans and Democrats are very, very close to finalizing the agreement,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters Tuesday after Democrats’ early afternoon caucus lunch. “I expect there will be text released in a few hours. And we’re working very hard on a few last-minute issues: cyber and VAWA.”

The schedule leaders are eying would have the House vote on the omnibus Wednesday morning and the Senate clear the measure before stopgap funding expires at midnight Friday. GOP objections to a unanimous consent agreement to speed consideration in the Senate could delay final passage into the weekend, lawmakers warned, but both sides expect the process to be complete in time to avoid a partial government shutdown when federal agencies open Monday.

Appropriations staff worked through the night Monday and into Tuesday to finalize text for the massive spending package, which would appropriate roughly $1.5 trillion across defense and nondefense government accounts, nearly $14 billion in emergency funding for the Ukraine crisis and $15 billion in largely reprogrammed COVID-19 aid.

The amount of aid to Ukraine ticked up in recent days from $10 billion the administration requested last week to $12 billion on Monday. By Tuesday afternoon, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the parties had agreed to appropriate $14 billion, although Schumer said the exact amount is “a little less than that.”