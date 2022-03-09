COVID-19 aid to be stripped from omnibus package
Separate virus funding package eyed for floor action Wednesday, without controversial offset
House Democratic leaders are set to remove emergency spending for the ongoing pandemic response effort after opposition from rank-and-file lawmakers over proposed offsets threatened swift passage of a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill.
The decision, which Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a letter to her caucus Wednesday afternoon, came after House passage of the sweeping omnibus spending package hit an unexpected snag when some Democrats threatened to vote against a needed procedural rule.
The bipartisan bill as currently written would provide $15.6 billion in new money for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. But at the insistence of Republicans, that spending would be offset by tapping unspent aid from previous pandemic relief laws.
As originally drafted, the pandemic response title of the omnibus would trim nearly $7.1 billion from unspent aid to state governments. Some Democrats, led by those from the Midwest, said their states would be unfairly targeted.
“This deal was cut behind closed doors,” Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., who estimated her state has $253 million at risk, said after leaving Pelosi's office, where members were gathered to discuss their concerns. “This is completely unacceptable.”
As a fallback plan, a person familiar with the discussions said House Democratic leaders were considering a stand-alone pandemic supplemental bill that could reach the floor as soon as later on Wednesday. This source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said lawmakers were looking for alternative offsets that wouldn't touch the unspent state aid.
At an afternoon press conference, Pelosi confirmed the House would take up "a separate funding package to continue the battle against coronavirus that we are taking out of the omnibus." She said the plan was to bring that stand-alone bill to the floor Wednesday as well.
Morning drama
Sinking the procedural rule, which governs floor debate on the bill, would have derailed speedy passage of a long-sought measure that would fund the government through September, address the pandemic and provide $13.6 billion in new aid to Ukraine as it fights a Russian invasion.
Congressional leaders are hoping to pass the bill through both chambers by midnight Friday, when current stopgap funding is set to expire. But to buy more time if needed, the House also plans to take up another continuing resolution Wednesday that would extend current funding through March 15.
As the snafu over state and local aid funds became evident, House Democratic leaders held open a separate vote for hours — it began at 10:17 a.m. — while they worked behind the scenes to tamp down a revolt. The procedural vote finally was gaveled to a close shortly before 3 p.m.
House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., then went to the floor to withdraw the earlier rule for floor debate in preparation for another meeting of his panel to consider the revised bill.
The decision by House Democratic leaders came after a frantic morning of negotiations.
In addition to meeting with members personally, Pelosi sent a letter to her caucus suggesting all states would be treated equitably. “Republicans continued to insist on state cuts, but we were able to ensure that all states receive at least 91 percent of the state funds that they expected to receive,” she wrote.
But Craig, a politically vulnerable Democrat who won her district by 2.2 percentage points in 2020, said the proposed pandemic relief may need to be stripped from the bill to win majority support. She said 30 states would be required to forfeit aid to the federal government if the proposed offsets were enacted.
“We fought like tooth and nail to get these dollars home to our state governments,” Craig said. “So, either 50 of the states need to participate here, or we need to figure out another way to do this more fairly."
A House Democratic aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity to be candid, said the revolt was driven largely by "Frontline" program members — those getting extra help from the party's campaign arm — from states that would lose funds. "They've got to bring home money already promised to their states," the aide said.
Two tranches
A coronavirus relief law enacted last year provided about $350 billion to state and local governments to make up for projected revenue shortfalls from the pandemic. Of those funds, $195.3 billion were set aside for state governments, with the remainder parceled out to municipalities, territories and tribes.
But some states weren’t given their full allotment of aid as quickly as others. The program called for placing a priority on states with unemployment rates that were at least 2 percentage points above their pre-pandemic levels. While those states received their full allotments, the remaining 30 states were given their aid in two installments about a year apart.
As a result, those 30 states couldn’t spend the aid as quickly, leaving more money on the table that the federal government could try to claw back. The formula in the bill wouldn't affect some big states like New York, California and Texas, while states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota are among the more populous states with funding that could be taken back.
Craig said "flyover" states like Minnesota would bear the brunt of the provision.
Aside from Craig, lawmakers seen entering and leaving the meeting in Pelosi's office included Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan; Mark Pocan of Wisconsin; Dean Phillips, also from Minnesota; and Florida's Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
In an interview Wednesday, Dingell said Michigan would have lost $584.3 million, or the most of any state save Florida under the offset provision.
"My job is to defend my state so it’s not fair that some states like New York and California got all their money and I felt like the Midwest was being picked on," Dingell said, adding that some smaller states like New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont also would have been hit.
The impasse delayed House Democrats' scheduled departure later in the day to a retreat in Philadelphia, which President Joe Biden is slated to attend Friday.
“We're gonna need a commitment that Minnesota gets this money,” Craig said before the dispute was resolved. “We are going to need that or we need to stay here until we figure this out."