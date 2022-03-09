COVID-19 aid to be stripped from omnibus package

House Democratic leaders are set to remove emergency spending for the ongoing pandemic response effort after opposition from rank-and-file lawmakers over proposed offsets threatened swift passage of a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill.

The decision, which Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a letter to her caucus Wednesday afternoon, came after House passage of the sweeping omnibus spending package hit an unexpected snag when some Democrats threatened to vote against a needed procedural rule.

The bipartisan bill as currently written would provide $15.6 billion in new money for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. But at the insistence of Republicans, that spending would be offset by tapping unspent aid from previous pandemic relief laws.

As originally drafted, the pandemic response title of the omnibus would trim nearly $7.1 billion from unspent aid to state governments. Some Democrats, led by those from the Midwest, said their states would be unfairly targeted.

“This deal was cut behind closed doors,” Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., who estimated her state has $253 million at risk, said after leaving Pelosi's office, where members were gathered to discuss their concerns. “This is completely unacceptable.”