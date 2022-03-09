Russian energy ban passed by House

Russian coal, gas and oil and other petroleum products would be illegal to import in the U.S. under a bill the House passed Wednesday in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lawmakers voted 414-17 to pass the bill, which Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Tex., sponsored. It was not immediately clear when the Senate might act on the legislation. The legislation includes language allowing the president to issue a waiver for goods the bill would cover if such a "waiver is in the national interest."

Passage came a day after the White House also levied sanctions against Russian-made energy imports entering the U.S., a maneuver President Joe Biden said would require the American public to shoulder financial inconvenience due to higher gasoline prices.

“The Russian regime relies on energy sales to fund many of its offenses,” said Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Mass.

“This bill will cut off some of that revenue,” he said. “The more economic pain we inflict on Putin, the more pressure he will feel to finally end this campaign of terror on the Ukrainian people.”